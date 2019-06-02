WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunfire near the sit-in in Khartoum kills one and injures 11 protesters
Sudan's main protest group blamed the violence on the Transitional Military Council (TMC), saying that it is part of a plan to violently clear the protests.
Gunfire near the sit-in in Khartoum kills one and injures 11 protesters
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration along the streets of Khartoum, Sudan May 22, 2019. / Reuters
June 2, 2019

At least one person was killed and 11 people were wounded by gunfire near a protest sit-in in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, an opposition doctors’ committee said.

Sudan's main protest group blamed the violence on the Transitional Military Council (TMC), saying that it is part of a plan to violently clear the protests.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) said Saturday it had reason to believe the military council was "planning and working to end the peaceful sit-in at the headquarters with excessive force and violence."

It said it held the military council responsible for "guaranteeing the safety of those at the sit-in".

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Tensions are mounting between the TMC and an alliance of protest and opposition groups who want a quick handover of power to civilians.

TMC officials could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Recommended

The head of the central Khartoum military region said on Thursday the protest site "has become unsafe and represents a danger to the revolution and the revolutionaries and threatens the coherence of the state and its national security."

Soldiers and security forces blocked off the city's Nile Street on Saturday afternoon, while gunfire could be heard in the distance, but It was unclear who was firing.

The doctors' committee said three people were wounded by gunfire and most of the other casualties were hit with rifle butts and steel bars, without elaborating.

The military ousted president Omar al Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule. Since then, protesters have remained camped out in front of Khartoum's army headquarters to pressure the generals to yield power.

The latest violence comes after a man was shot dead Thursday on Nile Street, a day after a woman was killed in the same area.

The latter death happened during a "clash with live fire that took place between the armed forces and uncontrolled elements from it" according to the Sudanese Professionals Association which spearheaded anti-Bashir protests.

Negotiations between protest leaders and the ruling military council have broken down, as the two sides have failed to agree on whether a planned transitional body would be headed by a civilian or a military figure. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon