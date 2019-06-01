WORLD
Tanzania bans use of plastic bags
The country is following in the footsteps of Rwanda and Kenya, in an attempt to tackle plastic pollution.
As the ban gets implemented it is not clear how long it will take to phase out single use plastic bags. / TRTWorld
June 1, 2019

Tanzania has announced a nationwide ban on the use of plastic bags starting from June 1, 2019. 

The country is following in the footsteps of Rwanda and Kenya, in an attempt to tackle plastic pollution. 

As the ban gets implemented it is not clear how long it will take to phase out single use plastic bags.

But the  government believes it is a step that has to be taken to create a greener and cleaner future. 

Daniel Kijo brings more from Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam.

SOURCE:TRT World
