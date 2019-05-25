Militants killed at least 25 soldiers and a number of civilians in an ambush in northeast Nigeria on Saturday morning, two security sources said, the second deadly attack on the army this week.

Militants opened fire as the soldiers were escorting a group of evacuees from a village in Borno state, where Boko Haram and other militants have been fighting for a decade.

"They ambushed and surrounded the vehicles of both the soldiers and the civilians and opened fire on them," said one of the sources, part of a vigilante group that fights alongside the military against the insurgencies.

"They exchanged fire for some minutes before the Boko Haram militants overpowered the soldiers."

Nigeria’s government has said the Boko Haram insurgency, and the rival Daesh West Africa Province group, are on their last legs.

But sustained efforts to eradicate the militants have failed and the military continues to suffer heavy losses.