TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
So-called advocates of justice 'deceive humanity' – Erdogan
"Five countries supposedly distribute justice in UNSC ... Is there justice for Rohingya, Libya, Palestine or Jerusalem? These so-called orators of justice are only deceiving people," Turkey's President Erdogan says.
So-called advocates of justice 'deceive humanity' – Erdogan
"The world is bigger than five'' is a famous slogan repeatedly used by President Erdogan to criticise the permanent UNSC members. / Reuters
May 22, 2019

The so-called advocates of justice failed to get justice for Rohingya, Libya, Palestine and Jerusalem, and they "deceive humanity," Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, who have veto powers. 

Addressing prosecutors and other members of the judicial system in capital Ankara at a ceremony, Erdogan said the world is bigger than the five countries, referring to UNSC members China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

"Five countries supposedly distribute justice in UNSC ... Is there justice for Rohingya, Libya, Palestine or Jerusalem? These so-called orators of justice are only deceiving people," Erdogan said. 

"The world is bigger than five'' is a famous slogan repeatedly used by Erdogan to criticise the permanent UNSC members. 

The Turkish president has long been calling on the international community and the UN member states to reform the "unjust" decision-making process in the UN.

Turkey won't 'return to bad' days

Recommended

Commenting on the Turkish justice system, Erdogan said, "Turkey fights for an independent and national justice system, which suffered attacks from various terror groups in the past, as well as from the political and military tutelage."

"We won't allow Turkey to return to the bad, old days when gangs within the judicial system exercised arbitrary justice," said the Turkish president.

"No judicial institution or judge is liable to make decisions in line with interests of any party, politician or person, including me," he added.

Erdogan urged judges and prosecutors to continue to exercise their freedom in the face of intimidations, referring to the recent speeches of main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, which targeted judges.

The president also paid homage to Turkish prosecutor Selim Kiraz, who was murdered while on duty by DHKP-C terrorists in 2015.

"One Selim Kiraz will be martyred but thousands more will come," said Erdogan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda