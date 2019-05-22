The so-called advocates of justice failed to get justice for Rohingya, Libya, Palestine and Jerusalem, and they "deceive humanity," Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, who have veto powers.

Addressing prosecutors and other members of the judicial system in capital Ankara at a ceremony, Erdogan said the world is bigger than the five countries, referring to UNSC members China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

"Five countries supposedly distribute justice in UNSC ... Is there justice for Rohingya, Libya, Palestine or Jerusalem? These so-called orators of justice are only deceiving people," Erdogan said.

"The world is bigger than five'' is a famous slogan repeatedly used by Erdogan to criticise the permanent UNSC members.

The Turkish president has long been calling on the international community and the UN member states to reform the "unjust" decision-making process in the UN.

Turkey won't 'return to bad' days