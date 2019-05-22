Against the backdrop of escalating tension in Iran’s relations with the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Sultanate of Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah went to Tehran on May 20.

According to Iran’s state-owned media, bin Alawi and his Iranian counterpart discussed regional and global issues.

Although the specifics of the meeting between bin Alawi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif are not known to the public, it is a safe bet that the intense friction between Tehran and Washington was the main topic of discussion. Significant is that six days before Muscat’s chief diplomat visited Tehran the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a phone conversation with His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

According to the State Department’s press release, Pompeo expressed his gratitude for the Sultanate and America’s “enduring partnership” and the “continued engagement and dialogue on the [Middle East’s] most challenging issues.”

Washington’s top diplomat and Oman’s head-of-state emphasised the importance of backing the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, and the two discussed the “Iranian threats to the Gulf region.”

Interestingly, one day after Alawi paid his visit to the Iranian capital, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan claimed that US actions have “put on hold” potential Iranian attacks that officials in Washington began warning off weeks ago albeit without providing any details. Although unclear if bin Alawi’s surprise visit to Tehran was connected to Shanahan’s statement, Oman is working to defuse tension in Tehran-Washington relations.

Bridge over troubled waters

Oman has experience in helping past US administrations, and the Iranian leadership find common ground for the sake of averting a military confrontation. There is a well-documented history of Muscat serving as a back channel between Iran and a host of countries including not only the US, but also the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt too.

In contrast to its immediate Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member-states, Oman has much goodwill in Iran. The foundation for this warm bilateral relationship predates the Iranian Revolution and the Shah’s ouster, and the subsequent establishment of the Islamic Republic did not end the bonds between Muscat and Tehran that are based on mutual respect.

To the contrary, by remaining neutral in the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) and working with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Saddam Hussein’s regimes to negotiate ceasefires during that conflict, Muscat established itself as a unique player in the Persian Gulf’s geopolitical order, serving as a friend of all and foe of none.

Unlike the leadership in Abu Dhabi, Manama, and Riyadh, officials in Muscat have agreed that through accommodation, dialogue, engagement, and compromise that global and regional actors can moderate Tehran’s foreign policy.

Such thinking, which is characteristic of the Omani approach to conflict, marks a contrast with the Trump administration’s general strategy vis-a-vis Tehran which rests on threatening, sanctioning, and intimidating the Islamic Republic into fundamentally altering its behaviour in the Middle East, if not outright trying to carry out regime change in Iran.