Rashida Tlaib's words have been twisted to make accusations of Holocaust “distortion,” as one critic called it. Here is Tlaib’s quote from Yahoo’s Skullduggery podcast in full:

“There’s a kind of a calming feeling, I always tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust in the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways had been wiped out, and some people’s passports — I mean, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right?, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right, and it was forced on them.”

Tlaib was attempting to extend an olive branch through history by saying, on the eve of the 71st commemoration of the expulsion of Palestinians from Palestine, that at least there was a space created for Jewish refugees from the Holocaust.

Of course, the creation of the state of Israel came as part of a larger British colonial project, and Palestinians never voted to become Israelis or refugees, but Tlaib sees a humanitarian consequence of the bloody history of Palestinian dispossession.

It is this generosity that got her in trouble with Israeli occupation supporters who cannot stand the sight or sound of an act of goodwill from someone who they can only see as an enemy.

To her critics, Tlaib was attempting to cover up what Tlaib’s critics believe is Palestinian complicity in the genocide of Jewish people, by resisting the establishment of Israel. For the fiercest supporters of occupation, any resistance against Israel, even peaceful, is on a spectrum that includes the Holocaust itself.

The reason this narrative can exist is because Europeans and Americans have not come to terms with their role in the Holocaust, a kind of communal crime committed by their ancestors.

In the United States, which had its share of Nazi sympathisers and once turned away Jewish refugees, back to Nazi gas chambers, we have been able to convince ourselves that our role was only as liberators of Nazi death camps.

This story, we decided to tell ourselves preserved our sense of goodness as a country, heroism and bravery. We did it so well to ourselves that our current president resurrected, like an ancient Nazi curse, the slogan “America First,” the rallying cry of Nazi sympathisers who wanted the US to stay out of Hitler’s way.

Accusing Palestinians of culpability of the Holocaust is a distortion of history that only serves to whitewash the real culprits behind the immense crime: European fascists.

The main image and historical fact that propels this distortion is Adolf Hitler’s 1941 meeting with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al Husseini, and the absurd claim the Mufti gave Hitler the idea for the Holocaust itself. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself perpetuated this lie in 2015. Netanyahu has gone on to take photo ops with far-right figures across Europe, who see eye to eye with Bibi about a shared threat from Muslims.