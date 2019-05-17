A report published by BBC Pashto has found that filings for divorce in Afghanistan have risen by 25 percent in the past two years.

Family lawyer and Vice President of the Afghanistan Independent Bar Association Najla Raheel said: "[I see] the increase in divorce cases as an indication that women are more and more aware of their rights, and after years of advocating to end violence against women, finally the women are coming out to break the shackles."

However, she cautioned that the situation in rural areas remains much the same.

The recent assassination of the female journalist Mena Mangal indicates the difficult situation women continue to face in Afghanistan. A video clip circulating on social media features Mangal's mother demanding justice also naming the alleged culprit. Mangal's crime? She chose to divorce her husband, whom she had been forced to marry — a costly decision which resulted in her losing her life.

Between March 2017 and March 2018, at least 270 women lost their lives due to domestic violence and honour killings in Afghanistan, as documented by the Independent Human Rights Commission.

Many women prefer to stay with their abusive husband and in-laws rather than filing for divorce, which in most cases culminates in continuous and often violent arguments.

Couples forced to stay together in such toxic and dysfunctional domestic environments have a significant impact on women and children. Women would not dare to file for divorce, and if they did in some cases, their fate would be the same as Mena's.

Divorce applications by women are only to be approved if the women are: abused (based on evidence provided to court), if a husband has been absent for more than three years, due to a husband's non-curable illness and the husband's inability to provide a meaningful livelihood to his family, said Najla Raheel.

Many families are still not willing to approach the courts to file for separation. Usually, the divorce filed is not an easy process; taking into consideration the legal procedures and the cultural and economic aspect of the family, which makes it very challenging and hard to approach.

Raheel added: "[According to] the applicable laws it should take around five months, but in practice, the average time for a divorce file to be completed is between one-and-a-half years to two-and-a-half years." Only if the applicant and their lawyer persistently follow the case in court will they hope to see a resolution. In most cases, however, the applicant is threatened to drop the case.

Violence in the family

There are so many triggers which ignite violence in the family: illiteracy, a lack of understanding of their fundamental rights, and a lack of economic opportunities, especially for women, which can lead to abuse.

Abdul Razaq Qazizada a practising lawyer and a social activist based in Kabul, said: "Local customs and lack of access to courts and justice system for women exacerbate the dire relationship between the partners in most parts of Afghanistan. As the couple have to live together to avoid stigmatisation in society."

He added: "There are numerous cases when a woman approaches to report an abuse case in the judicial and police institutions and the woman becomes the victim of the same system that is supposed to protect them."

Raheel said: "There are also other deep-rooted social causes for violence against women such as forced marriages, child marriage, and Baad."

"Although Baad [a pre-Islamic method of settling disputes] is prohibited under the laws of Afghanistan it is still widely practised in rural areas, where the family of a convicted person has to settle a dispute by providing a female from the family as servant or bride to the victim's family," explained Qazizada.

The age of the female is of no relevance in such cases; she could be an infant.

The Divorce Stigma

Qazizada said: "Marriages are supposed to be lifelong bonds in Afghanistan even if it is abusive and violent."

In some case, the girl's family does not accept her back referring to a local saying "we send our girls in a wedding gown and take her back in a coffin".

Dozens of women in Afghanistan kill themselves each year to escape failed, and often violent, marriages and many more are killed in honour killings.