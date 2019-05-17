A top French court on Friday rejected an appeal by former president Nicolas Sarkozy to avoid facing charges of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election bid, with a trial of the ex-head of state now appearing inevitable.

Prosecutors claim Sarkozy spent nearly $51 million on his lavish re-election bid, almost double the legal limit of $25.1 million, using fake invoices, and demanded he answer the charges in court.

Sarkozy has denounced the charges, saying he was unaware of the fraud by executives at the public relations firm Bygmalion, who are also among a total of 13 people likely to face trial.

Sarkozy's lawyers appealed to the Constitutional Council, which rules on the admissibility of laws and legal rulings, arguing that he had already paid a financial penalty for the overspending.

But that ruling concerned just $406,000 of overspending in the campaign, and came before revelations of the "Bygmalion affair" and fake billings.

Bygmalion executives and Jerome Lavrilleux, the deputy manager of Sarkozy's 2012 campaign, have acknowledged the existence of fraud and false accounting.