US-Iran relations have become increasingly tense since US President Donald Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear capability in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

In recent months the US has designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard corps a “foreign terrorist organisation” and announced an end to waivers for countries wishing to purchase Iranian oil.

Washington has already deployed warships to the Persian Gulf as well as other military forces, including troops and warplanes to countries neighbouring Iran.

Here’s how the situation has escalated:

May 6: The US deploys warships and bombers to the Middle East

The White House announced it was deploying military equipment, including an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force, to the Middle East to counter Iran and its allies.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that it was a message to the Iranian regime that any attack on US interests or its allies would “be met with unrelenting force.”

The deployment came as sources in Iran said that the US had communicated to the Iranians that they did not want a war with the country.

"Recently, senior US government officials have sent an official message to high-ranking Iranian officials stressing that they have no plan for military conflict with Iran under any circumstances," Sadollah Zareyee said in an interview with the Persian-language service of Tasnim news agency on May 4.

May 8: Pompeo’s surprise visit in Baghdad/Iran announces partial withdrawal from the nuclear deal

Pompeo landed in Baghdad at midnight after canceling a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The meeting coincided with the first anniversary of President Trump’s withdrawal from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran.

Pompeo told Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that they had a responsibility to protect Americans in Iraq.

Responding to the visit, an advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran is confident that the US is not only unwilling but also unable to start a war with Iran.

“Washington’s unwillingness to attack Iran results from its inability,” he said.

On the same day, Iran announced that it will reduce its commitment to the nuclear deal. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani set a 60-day deadline for the EU and world powers to rescue the current deal before it resumes higher uranium enrichment.

All other signatories of the agreement, including Russia, China, Germany, France, the UK, and the EU, remained committed to the accord even after Washington’s decision to revoke it.

May 13: The US issues warning against travel to Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad said that US citizens should not travel to Iraq and for those who were already there to keep a low profile.

On the same day, the New York Times reported that Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan presented an updated military plan to send as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks American forces.