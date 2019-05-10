The ruling African National Congress held a comfortable lead in South Africa's presidential and parliamentary election with more than two-thirds of the vote counted on Thursday, but the incomplete count showed the party received less support than in the last balloting five years ago.

Opposition parties made widespread allegations of corruption against the ANC a major part of their campaigns ahead of Wednesday's election.

Voter apathy appeared to have affected turnout, which fell to 65 percent from 74 percent in 2014.

The ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, had 57 percent of the vote with 67 percent of polling districts counted, according to results announced by the electoral commission.

It received 62 percent of the total vote five years ago.

The Democratic Alliance received 22 percent of the vote so far, the most of any opposition party, about the same share it received in 2014.

DA party leader Mmusi Maimane campaigned vigorously on the corruption issue. Speaking at the electoral commission's results center on Thursday evening, he said his party appeals to South Africans of all races.