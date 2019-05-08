Afghan security forces exchanged sporadic gunfire on Wednesday with attackers who used a car bomb blast to invade the compound of an international aid group in Kabul, injuring more than a dozen people, authorities said.

Sources told TRT World at least four people died in the attacm.

Officials at the city's Emergency Hospital said they had received 15 wounded.

Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted the non-profit Counterpart International in the upscale Shahr Naw area of the capital.

Occasional gunshots and explosions were heard as special forces, backed by advisers from foreign forces, surrounded the site and engaged the attackers in a stand-off.

Authorities cordoned off the area, sending ambulances and police trucks.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said at least 80 employees of the aid group were rescued and security forces were clearing buildings there.