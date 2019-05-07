When it comes to contempt in broad daylight, getting through security almost always proves a case of hit-and-miss in the Arab world.

“I arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut for the first time on Thursday, April 25 to enjoy the Easter holidays with a group of other Palestinians who had paid for the same trip. I had been notified that the so-called ‘visa’ had been issued and had taken care of all legalities and paperwork to ensure I would be able to take this weekend’s selfie at the Beirut marina,” wrote Iba Abu Layya in a Facebook post.

Instead, she was held in detention and denied access to basic amenities (or a lawyer) and was not allowed to contact anyone for more than 15 hours, she told the world, all for being Palestinian.

In her words, "the head officer showed a clear contempt for Palestinians. After hours of negotiating with him and explaining my situation, he ordered one of his employees to include my name on the blacklist."

"My mom is Palestinian and I cannot wait to get rid of her. Do you want me to let you into Lebanon?" the hostile officer told Abu Layya.

"The Lebanese officers who were sat on the couch added insult to injury, saying that the Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon had no power or authorisation to help me when I asked them to call him," she wrote.

The group had applied and received tourist visas, as well as a paper specifying that they are not barred entry into Lebanon. In spite of these arrangements, 13 ended up on the blacklist anyways (they are all temporary Jordanian passport holders, while the four who were allowed through had only Palestinian laissez-passez documentation).

“I was told I would have to stay the weekend because my airlines only operate a few days a week,” she says. “I kept asking for a new reservation to get me out of detention sooner. The deportation officers were a bit nicer than the previous officers I met initially. They wanted to help, so they let me and other group members contact the tourism office we reserved this holiday through. We were eventually deported to Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport, where we had flown in from”.

Such predicaments are nothing new for Palestinians, refugees or otherwise, in Lebanon, a country in which not only is casual racism widespread, but also a state in which state-backed racist policies are implemented against Palestinians in Lebanon until this very day.

The officers denied her entry on grounds that by living in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, she was sanctioning the normalisation of ties with Israel, a country that is officially in a state of war against Lebanon.

Yet if that is the case, would the officers who are so vehemently opposed to relations with Israel offer Abu Layya an alternative in Lebanon, a country in which the almost-half-a-million refugees that have lived there since 1948 (many in run-down areas) are still barred from the formal education system and can't enter into more 30 professions, in addition to being unable to own businesses or purchase land?

Indeed, in light of such systematic marginalisation, it becomes hard to make any distinction between Israel's apartheid policy towards the Palestinians and the way they are treated in Lebanon.

Numerous reports and studies have been conducted on this issue. Yet whichever way you look at it, it remains as contentious now as it did 70 years ago.

Lebanese women still can't pass on their nationalities to their Palestinian children.