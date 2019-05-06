US President Donald Trump expressed his deep concern over the weekend for the First Amendment rights of an alt-right British citizen banned from Facebook.

But Watson’s alleged persecution by Facebook is enough to make him an American citizen in Trump’s eyes: “I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!”

Americans were also among those Facebook decided had spread enough racist conspiracy theories. But Trump indeed retweeted the Brit in question, Paul Joseph Watson, on another US-based social media platform, Twitter. Watson hasn’t worn out his welcome there, yet.

Much sound and fury were made out of Trump’s retweets of far-right conspiracy theory-laden accounts, and sure, it’s shocking, I guess. But what should concern Americans is that Trump is gifting at will First Amendment rights to a citizen of a foreign power: the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately for Watson, he does not have those rights but instead must make do with the lukewarm shepherd’s pie of statutes that allow British people to say things legally. However, having a Facebook account outside the United States does not mean First Amendment rights apply to you.

Indeed, you are simply a product social media companies sell to advertisers, and they can issue a recall of you as quickly as Pepsi can pull Crystal Pepsi off the shelves. It’s nothing personal.

This is a question of protecting shareholder value for owners of Facebook stock, not granting rights to British people. Sucks to be them. Just like it sucks to be an American, treated like expendable cattle by the private healthcare industry.

It is noteworthy, however, that Trump will carelessly grant First Amendment rights to a man who bleats on and on about immigrants corrupting Western civilisation and how September 11 was an “inside job,” orchestrated by some shadowy globalists. Watson could shout all this from the rooftops inside US territory, even as an immigrant or visitor.

However, based in West Blurbyshire-on-Stout or “London” or whatever, Watson must submit to his Queen, who is presumably fine with UK laws on speech far more restrictive than the US. She has yet to dissolve parliament, declare martial law, and adopt the language of the First Amendment as the law of the land in fair Albion.

After all, who needs all that hassle when there are corgis to pet?

Generously, however, Trump came to the defence of this refugee from a Facebook purge that included Watson’s employer, InfoWars, a US-based conspiracy theory peddler. The mini-media empire has targeted the grieving families of murdered children as “crisis actors” pretending an assault rifle-wielding killer gunned down their kids.

Jones, responding to a lawsuit brought by these parents, confessed he said what he said because of a bout of “psychosis.”