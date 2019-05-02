Russian and Syrian forces intensified air strikes and shelling in northwestern Syria overnight in the heaviest assault on the last opposition and rebel-held area since it was declared a demilitarised zone under a Russian-Turkish deal, sources said on Thursday.

At least eight civilians were killed in the de-escalation zone attacks, White Helmets, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, said.

"We have information that educational facilities, health facilities and residential areas are being bombed by helicopters and planes," the United Nations regional humanitarian coordinator Panos Moumtzis said from Geneva on Thursday. "The barrel bombing is the worst we have seen for at least 15 months."

Idlib and Hama

Air strikes and artillery attacks targeted the villages of Kansafra, Termela, Bsekla Has and Abdin in Idlib province, along with the village of Al Huwaiz and the town of Kafrnabuda in Hama province, sources said.

The targeted villages and towns in northern Hama and southern Idlib fall within a buffer zone agreed on last September between Russia and Turkey as part of a deal that averted a major offensive on the area.

Earlier this week Washington warned violence in the buffer zone "will result in the destabilization of the region."

The air strikes targeting positions in Kafrnabuda and Bsekla were carried out by Russian warplanes stationed at the Khmeimim Air Base in the western Latakia province, opposition sources said.

In a related development, the National Liberation Front, a faction of the Free Syrian Army, reportedly managed to repel an advance on Kafrnabuda by regime ground forces.

Attacks escalate, civilians flee