On April 28, the winner of the Israeli elections, Benjamin Netanyahu, has formally started negotiations for the formation of Israel’s next ruling coalition. Israel’s political system is based on meticulously formed and volatile coalitions.

Since its first elections in 1949, none of the political parties has won a majority.

After the results of the recent election, it seems that Netanyahu has to satisfy the demands of five potential coalition partners.

The informal meetings and discussions have started very early; Netanyahu has already attempted to broker deals with religious and far-right parties. It’s a matter of days, and the new cabinet will convene and their plans will be exposed.

Campaign promise?

Netanyahu has to deliver on his promises in the electoral campaign. He pledged “to extend the sovereignty of Israel.”

There is no doubt that such a commitment drew right-wing votes in the tight election race. But the question remains: was it an enthusiastic electoral pledge? Did Netanyahu mean it? If yes, can Netanyahu execute his words into real action? And what will be the repercussions?

Netanyahu’s promise came days after Donald Trump’s proclamation of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Trump’s decision surprised even his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was on a visit to the Middle East when his president made the announcement.

Prior to the unexpected decision, Pompeo said Washington’s enduring policy of not acknowledging Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights would not change.

Cynically, after endorsing Trump’s resolution, he also stated that Trump’s proclamation does not mean Washington would recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

What is the West Bank?

The West Bank is a territory crammed between Israel and Jordan, specifically on the western bank of the Jordan River. About 2.5 million Palestinians live in 11 provinces. And 600,000 - 750,000 illegal settlers occupy 42 percent of the West Bank and 86 percent of East Jerusalem. They live in 150 settlements and 119 outposts.

Historically, the West Bank was administered by Jordan after the foundation of Israel in 1948. Then Israel occupied the territory from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War but has never entirely annexed it. Thus, for more than 50 years, the West Bank has been illegally occupied by Israel.

The Israeli right believes the West Bank is part and parcel of the biblical regions of 'Judea and Samaria'. They unanimously argue that the West Bank doesn’t belong to Palestinians. Israeli diplomats and political commentators explicitly state that Israel legally controls the West Bank simply because it was won in a defensive war.