Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey is resolute about increasing cooperation with Chad and other African countries.

Speaking at a news conference with his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby Itno in Ankara, Erdogan said the current trade volume between Chad and Turkey must be increased to $100 million.

"Our trade volume is now around $60 million. This is a very low figure. We have a population of 82 million and Chad has 15 million, which makes 97 million. This shows how low the trade volume is. We are now committed to increase this trade volume to $100 million," Erdogan said, adding that they signed four agreements with Chad.

Erdogan went on to say they have encouraged the private sector to develop trade and increase investments with Chad and thanked Itno for the support they provided to Turkish entrepreneurs.

He added Turkey would also increase the number of flights to Chad from two to three per week.