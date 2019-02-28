The nuclear summit between US President Donald Trump and the Democratic Republic of Korea's Kim Jong-n ended abruptly on Thursday after the two sides failed to reach a deal due to a standoff over US sanctions on North Korea, an unexpected end to high-stakes meetings meant to disarm a global threat.

Trump, in a news conference after the talks ended early, said the breakdown occurred over the DPRK's insistence that all punishing sanctions the US had imposed on North Korea be lifted without Pyongyang committing to eliminate its entire nuclear arsenal.

"Sometimes you have to walk," Trump explained, adding that an agreement was "ready to sign."

"I'd much rather do it right than do it fast," the president said. "We're in position to do something very special."

Both leaders motorcades roared away from the downtown Hanoi summit site within minutes of each other after both a lunch and the signing ceremony were scuttled. Trump's closing news conference was moved up. He was expected to depart for Washington ahead of schedule.

The breakdown came after Trump and Kim had appeared to inch toward normalising relations between their still technically-warring nations as the American leader tamped down expectations that their talks would yield an agreement by North Korea to take concrete steps toward ending its nuclear program.

In something of a role reversal, Trump deliberately ratcheted down some of the pressure on Pyongyang, abandoning his fiery rhetoric and declaring he wanted the "right deal" over a rushed agreement.

For his part, Kim, when asked whether he was ready to denuclearise, said "If I'm not willing to do that I won't be here right now."

The failure to make a deal denied Trump a much-needed victory that could have offset some of the growing domestic turmoil back home.

But he insisted that relations with Kim remained warm, stressed that progress had been made and said he was still hopeful of eventually reaching a deal to denuclearise North Korea.