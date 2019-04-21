Afghanistan's supreme court on Sunday said it had extended the term of President Ashraf Ghani until delayed elections take place – resolving for now the question of what would happen after his term expires on May 22.

Presidential elections were initially slated for April 20, but Afghan election officials were unprepared for a new nationwide poll so soon after October parliamentary elections.

With some final results from that election still pending, the presidential poll was delayed until July 20, then pushed back again until September 28.

"The Afghan supreme court has extended the service term of President Ghani until the re-election of a new president," the court said in a statement.

"The supreme court understands the financial, security and logistical challenges faced by the election commission."