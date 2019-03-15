On March 15, the Syrian civil war, which has led to unthinkable atrocities, will mark its eight-year anniversary, as the Syrian regime takes over much of the territory it lost during the war.

While the Assad regime, backed by Russian air power and Iranian-led Shia militias and land forces, has recently regained much of the country, it is not the real winner of the war.

The YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, NATO, and Turkey, has silently become the group that has benefitted the most from the war, claiming one-third of the country in northeastern Syria, with the help of US assistance and guidance.

On the other hand, Syrians as a whole have apparently become the main losers in the war, as the war has cost nearly half a million Syrian lives, while about half of the country’s population has been displaced, triggering a huge refugee crisis stretching out from the Middle East to Europe.

“Heavily armed by [US] modern weaponry, the SDF-YPG-PKK axis, which is backed by the US, but has also kept its ties with Russia, has developed a structure resembling a proto-state,” said Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of the Turkish national intelligence agency.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was established in 2015, mainly as a part of US-led efforts in the fight against Daesh. Despite US reluctance to accept the fact, the backbone of the SDF has been the YPG. Washington also continues to deny any direct links between the PKK and the YPG, despite Turkey providing clear evidence that they exist.

While Ones also sees, “without a doubt,” the YPG’s rising political role as a result of the civil war, he says, “it’s a secondary issue” compared to Washington's “long-term designs” in Syria.

“For imperialists, [the YPG] is an important political instrument” for the creation of a Kurdish-dominated autonomous region, according to Ones, which will likely mirror the autonomous Kurdish region they carved out in northern Iraq in the 1990s, soon after the first Gulf War.

Much like northern Iraq, YPG-controlled territory contains most of the country’s oil fields and its two biggest dams, providing the US-backed group enormous economic sources and a means to access modern weaponry, which even the YPG’s umbrella organisation, the PKK, could not imagine having during its three-decade-long history.

The PKK has launched a terrorist campaign against the Turkish state, leading to more than 40,000 deaths and material destruction of the country’s mostly Kurdish-populated and eastern and southeastern regions.

“The PKK has gained most [from the civil war] east of the Euphrates River in the Middle East,” Ones told TRT World, underlining the YPG’s role in the American plan to divide Syria, creating new borders in the region.

“The PKK, which is suitable for the concept of American proxy wars, is also useful for controlling other Kurds in the region from Syria and Iraq to Iran,” Ones viewed, adding that the group can also be used against the rising influence of Iran across the Middle East.

But Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat and a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, thinks differently from Ones, in regards to the YPG’s relationship with Washington.

“The YPG is not a US proxy to control Syrian territory,” Bryza told TRT World.

“As Ambassador [James] Jeffrey has said, the US relationship with the YPG was a transactional one in terms of conducting combat operations against the Islamic State (Daesh), which ends with the defeat of ISIS,” Bryza viewed.

Jeffrey was the former US ambassador to Turkey, currently leading the US-led anti-Daesh international coalition.

SDF forces have placed a siege on a village called Baghouz, the last Daesh stronghold in eastern Syria. But despite Bryza’s emphasis on the US’s approach to the YPG in terms of the fight against Daesh, which President Donald Trump has recently announced will end in a matters of weeks, the Pentagon budget numbers tell another story.

According to the 2020 Pentagon budget, Washington has decided to allocate more than $500 million in total assistance to SDF expenses under Revolving and Management Funds.

Bryza also differs from Ones on YPG gains in Syria.

“I do not think the YPG is a winner,” Bryza said, perceiving the YPG-US relationship as “transactional,” like Jeffrey does.

“I expect it to end soon. I do not anticipate that the YPG will control much territory when the war in Syria ends. It is important that Turkey now works as constructively as possible with the US and the other NATO Allies to establish a safe zone in northern Syria from which the YPG will be banished,” the former US ambassador concluded.