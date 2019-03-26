PESHAWAR, Pakistan — On a fateful September morning in 2013, police at Peshawar’s control centre received a call from one of its units in the suburbs.

The caller said an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted on Frontier Road, which separates Peshawar from a tribal area plagued by militant-staged bomb and sniper attacks.

A policeman rushed to the bomb disposal unit (BDS) to share the tip-off with inspector Hukam Khan, who was asleep in his shabby room.

Khan, who lost four fingers while defusing a mine in Pakistan amid the extensive Soviet and US wars fought in the 1980s, initially asked one of his technicians to visit the site and defuse the device, but then put his uniform on and headed there himself.

“Today is Friday, may God have mercy on us,” he told the driver. After all, attacks are often staged on the holy day.

A group of policemen greeted Khan and pointed towards the IED. No sooner did Khan crouch over and start digging with his bare hands a loud bang slammed him to the ground.

The blast was so strong that it brought down a high-voltage power line, shaking the ground and adjacent buildings.

Khan, who had joined the BDU in 1986 as war between the Soviet Red Army and Afghan fighters raged in the country, would be one of many victims.

According to the Peshawar-based daily, The Frontier Post, about 52 bomb blasts ripped across the province as the Soviet occupation of the country neared its end in 1989. In fact, between 2007 and 2017, unit personnel had to literally tiptoe around death as they defused more than 7,000 devices across the country’s northwest region.

The decisive events of September 11 2001, pushed the region into the eye of the storm.

The US invasion of Afghanistan - and the fact that Pakistan had turned its back on fighters it had groomed with American help - opened up the gates of hell for the region once again as seething Taliban and Al Qaeda insurgents upped their game in defiance and revenge over the country's change of stance.

Indeed, the post-9/11 climate changed the dynamics of terrorism and officials who had at most defused grenades and homemade bombs were now faced with sophisticated terror tools, like suicide bombers, grenade-packed vehicles and bobby-traps.

“Pressure cooker bombs were a signature Al Qaeda device,” says Shafqat Malik, the BDU chief inspector-general who examined the area after Khan was killed.

Most of these sophisticated device-making techniques were mastered by Al Qaeda bomb-makers in Afghanistan and later used in Pakistan by the Taliban to destabilise the country.