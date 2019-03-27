Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced Wednesday that it will buy budget airline HK Express for $628.15 million, as it moves to counter competition from the increasing number of low-cost carriers in the region.

The acquisition leaves Cathay Pacific in control of three of the four airlines in Hong Kong, adding to its namesake carrier and regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon.

Cathay will pay $286.6 million (HK$2.25 billion) in cash for HK Express, and issued $341.4 million (HK$2.68 billion) promissory loan notes, the company said in a filing.

The deal is expected to complete by December 2019, according to the filing.

The carrier said it will continue to operate HK Express as a "standalone airline using the low-cost carrier business model".

"The Transaction is expected to generate synergies as the businesses and business models of Cathay Pacific and HKE are largely complementary," Cathay said in the filing.

The carrier also said the purchase is a "attractive and practical way" to support long-term development and enhance competitiveness.