A leading Egyptian opposition figure says that the proposed amendments to Egypt’s current constitution will be the “final nail in the coffin” of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

In an interview with TRT World, Ayman Nour, a former presidential candidate currently living in a self-imposed exile in Istanbul, strongly condemned measures put forth by Egypt’s parliament that aim to amend the country’s constitution.

Nour called the proposed amendments “catastrophic” saying they “hold no meaning other than that he (Sisi) is hammering the final nail in his coffin.”

Last month, the Egyptian parliament - mostly filled with ardent Sisi supporters - overwhelmingly passed a draft of proposed changes to amend the country’s constitution. The amendments, once passed, will pave the way for Sisi to stay in power till at least 2034; grant the military a broader political role in the country’s affairs; as well as tighten Sisi’s control over the judiciary.

Nour claimed that Sisi would not benefit from these amendments, citing former presidents Anwar Sadat and Hosni Mubarak who also amended Egypt’s constitution to entrench their grip on power further.

“When [Anwar] Sadat amended the constitution of 1971, he amended an article form ‘successive presidential term’ to ‘terms’... Sadat never benefited from this amendment,” Nour said of Sadat, who was assassinated in 1981, a year after passing this amendment.

Hosni Mubarak succeeded Sadat as president of Egypt and was able to run for five consecutive terms because of this amendment, showing how such changes can have a lasting impact over a country’s political future.

Mubarak went on to amend Egypt’s constitution in 2005 and 2007 during his tenure. “Mubarak amended Article 76 so that his son (Gamal) can inherit power from him,” said Nour.

Mubarak was later toppled by a popular uprising in February 2011, nearly 30 years after coming to power.

“And I’m telling el-Sisi: You will leave before benefitting from this amendment. Even if it passes through the fake referendum that you’ll be calling for,” said Nour.

The proposed amendments drew sharp criticism from local and international rights groups. Last month, a letter signed by 11 Egyptian rights groups condemned the measures, saying they were drafted for Sisi “to retain power for life”.

In a statement published in February, Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said: “if the amendments are passed, there is a clear risk that they will formally give the armed forces unchecked authority.”

When the amendments were first tabled in parliament, Egyptian MP Ahmed Tantawy called the articles a “setback” in a rare display of political opposition.

“It’s a return to a governing regime worse than before January 25 (2011 revolution).

“It is concentrating absolute power in the hands of one man, and we believe that absolute power is absolute corruption,” Tantawy said during a parliament session which quickly circulated online.

The amendments are currently under discussion in ‘national dialogue’ meetings. Representatives from Egyptian universities, religious institutions and local media have reportedly been invited, in an attempt to reflect inclusivity over the proposed amendments.