Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store
Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. / AP
April 1, 2019

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a shooting was reported about 3:20 pm PDT in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, and that three victims were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

"We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available," the department wrote on Twitter.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. 

He had since become a community organiser, according to media reports.

His debut studio album, "Victory Lap" was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

