Opinion
WORLD
6 MIN READ
Saudi payout to Khashoggi's family is a clear admission of guilt
The compensation paid to Jamal Khashoggi's family won't quell global outrage against the Saudi Kingdom.
Saudi payout to Khashoggi's family is a clear admission of guilt
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's son, Salah, meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh after the killing of his father. / AP
Giorgio CafieroGiorgio Cafiero
April 3, 2019

As the Washington Post recently reported, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided Jamal Khashoggi’s four children with million-dollar houses in Jeddah and “five-figure” payments as compensation for their father’s killing.

The slain journalist’s sons and daughters will possibly receive tens of millions of dollars as what is often referred to in the West as “blood money”. The payout is sanctioned by Islamic law under the 'Qisas' provision which is based on the principle of equality and can be translated as 'retaliation in kind' or 'eye for an eye'. In lieu of death for a murder committed, the guilty party can compensate the aggrieved party. The historical basis of the law was to ensure that the blood of the poor, rich, slaves, free men, and women is considered equal.

King Salman approved this compensation last year as part of an effort to acknowledge that “a big injustice has been done” and to try “to make a wrong right.”

Although such a practice is customary in Saudi Arabia and addressed under Islamic law, these previously undisclosed payments were ultimately aimed at incentivising Khashoggi’s children to continue refraining from criticising Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), whom the CIA concluded was behind the journalist’s killing. It would be a mistake to presume that the Khashoggi family has much choice in accepting the compensation.

At a time when politicians, media outlets, and human rights organisations in many countries continue pressing on the Khashoggi file, the entire saga has severely damaged MBS' reputation in the West. For the leadership in Riyadh, it is important to prevent Khashoggi’s children from making statements that would add momentum to arguments in favor of Western governments revisiting their alliances with the kingdom.

The chances are good that the Al Saud rulers will successfully leverage their financial resources, as well as coercive rule, to obtain the continued loyalty of Khashoggi’s children who have, at least thus far, never publicly challenged the Saudi government’s official narrative(s) about their father’s killing.

Although dismissed by most outsider observers as sham trials, there are a few underway with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for five of the operatives involved in Khashoggi’s murder. Yet even if these trials close the case in Saudi Arabia, the resolution of this file under Saudi law will not resolve this saga internationally with UN and US-led investigations continuing.

More than six months after Khashoggi’s killing, the journalist’s body has not yet been found. In Washington and other Western capitals there remains much focus on, and outrage over, this episode, as well as a shared perception that Saudi Arabia’s trials for the accused fall far short of international standards for trials given the lack of transparency.

Recommended

Moreover, this affair has become a bubbling domestic issue in the US with scores of lawmakers on both sides of the partisan divide harshly criticising Trump’s response to Khashoggi’s murder in which he said, “Maybe [MBS] did, maybe he didn’t” order Khashoggi’s killing notwithstanding the CIA’s findings.

The view that Trump’s failure to hold the Saudi government responsible has weakened America’s moral standing internationally, in addition to the US government’s credibility, has led to sustained calls on the White House to hold those with Khashoggi’s blood on their hands to account albeit to no avail.

Ultimately, it appears that the political fallout of Khashoggi’s murder will not remove MBS from power much to the dismay of American lawmakers who have called for this outcome. In Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy, the king has shown no signs of reconsidering the succession lineup because of the Khashoggi affair or any other issue.

The Saudi crown prince simply cannot visit Washington given the angry response any trip to the US would trigger, most likely with large demonstrations and strong rebukes from high-ranking US officials in the Beltway. Moreover, with virtually all Democratic presidential hopefuls expressing outrage over Khashoggi’s killing and issuing strong rhetoric against MBS, as well as the cover that Trump has provided him since October, the possibility of Trump losing his re-election bid next year must truly unsettle the millennial prince.

Looking ahead, the Saudi leadership would like nothing more than to bury the Khashoggi saga and move forward in working closely with the US when it comes to the kingdom’s economic transformation as well as Riyadh's and Washington’s shared objectives in the region, particularly with respect to countering Iranian influence.

Although the compensation to Khashoggi’s children and the ongoing trials may close the slain journalist’s case as far as the Saudi government is concerned, officials in Riyadh must contend with the high possibility of the Khashoggi case plaguing the kingdom’s alliances with the US and other Western states for many years to come. What remains to be seen is which strategies MBS will pursue to recover the goodwill he lost in Washington after the world learned of Khashoggi’s fate.

Unquestionably, healing the damage inflicted on MBS’ reputation in the Beltway and Europe will prove no easy task for the kingdom’s crown prince in the post-Khashoggi period.

Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon