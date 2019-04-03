Sanaa — Radheyah Hasan does not know her age or how she got infected with cholera. The only thing she seems to be certain about is that the disease is eating away at her.

“I've been suffering from severe diarrhoea and vomiting for two days and yesterday a neighbour told my sister that there is a disease called cholera which leads to death,” Radheyah told TRT World.

After her sister realised it was cholera that had left her bedridden, she took her to a hospital in Taiz city.

Along the way she heard her driver talk about how several people he knew died of cholera. The stories gave her chills.

Radheyah is recovering, though, and the doctors have assured her that her life is out of danger.

“I feel lucky that I was treated at the right time,” she said. "At the same time I feel so bad about all those people who are dying in their homes for lack of treatment."

Radheyah belongs to a rural area where drinking water is scarce and people struggle to make a living. They walk long distances and fetch water from far off valleys.

“Doctors told me it's possible that I got cholera after drinking contaminated water," she said.

Cholera epidemics have often broke out in Yemen, especially during the summer in the last five years of war, affecting rural areas first and then slowly spreading to urban centres.

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa, and Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, recently released a joint statement saying that "nearly 109,000 cases of severe Acute Watery Diarrhea and suspected cholera were reported with 190 total associated deaths since January [2019]".

Nearly one-third of the reported cases are children under the age of five. This comes two years after Yemen witnessed the world's largest cholera outbreak when more than one million cases were reported.