TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Pompeo meeting readout not reflective of actual language – Turkish FM
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Mike Pompeo's statement released after a meeting together does not reflect actual language used in the meeting.
Pompeo meeting readout not reflective of actual language – Turkish FM
Mevlut Cavusoglu says purchase of S-400 defence system from Russia is a 'done deal". / AA Archive
April 4, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's readout of a meeting he had with his Turkish counterpart was not reflective of the actual language used in the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

In a statement provided by the State Department on behalf of the secretary, Pompeo said he warned Cavusoglu about "the potentially devastating consequences of unilateral Turkish military action" in northern Syria.

"With regards to this readout, I was there and we know what we talked, and such language was never used, in Syria particularly they never mentioned such things about the unilateral actions of Turkey," Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference in Washington.

"We just agreed to continue working together through this task force and also joint working group, and Jim Jeffrey comes to Turkey very often," he added, referring to the US special envoy for Syria.

Cavusoglu also reiterated remarks made the day before, saying that he proposed to have a team to assess that the S-400 will not pose a threat to NATO.

"I proposed to have a technical team or a joint working group to make sure this S-400 that we have purchased for our own need, this is a defence system by the way, will not pose any risk or threat to NATO systems including F-35s."

Turkey decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system following protracted efforts to purchase air defence systems from the US with no success.

Recommended

Cavusoglu contends Turkey urgently needs an air defence system because of the "threat in the neighborhood" and said NATO is not yet capable enough to cover the country's airspace.

TRT World's Courtney Kealy brings more from Washington, DC.

Turkey's purchase of the S-400 system has led to significantly strained ties with Washington, which earlier this week suspended delivery of parts and services necessary to Turkey's receipt of the F-35 stealth fighter jet. 

In responding to remarks that the S-400 missile system is incompatible with NATO military equipment, Cavusoglu said the system would be for Turkey's own use.

"It doesn’t have to be integrated to the NATO system, and this is not our aim. It is for our own use, this is a defence system," he said.

He also said that Turkey could agree on a price for the US Patriot missile system, but in order for progress to be made congressional approval would be needed to solve the F-35 issue between the countries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda