WORLD
1 MIN READ
Latino Trump followers unwavering in their support
Protesting Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Los Angeles, a sizeable Latino community is vocal in its support for US President Donald Trump.
Latino Trump followers unwavering in their support
Latinos came out in droves in support of US President Donald Trump near Los Angeles. / TRTWorld
April 11, 2019

Latinos from around Los Angeles and beyond had gathered outside of Los Angeles to show their support for US President Donald Trump and to chide Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Donald Trump has been widely criticised for his mistreatment of Latinos, especially those seeking asylum from Central American countries at the Mexican border, but this did not seem to deter his fans.

"President Trump is gonna win on a landslide. It's not even funny ... He's gonna win big!" said Ingrid Mueller, a demonstrator.

Recommended

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon