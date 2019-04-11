Latinos from around Los Angeles and beyond had gathered outside of Los Angeles to show their support for US President Donald Trump and to chide Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Donald Trump has been widely criticised for his mistreatment of Latinos, especially those seeking asylum from Central American countries at the Mexican border, but this did not seem to deter his fans.

"President Trump is gonna win on a landslide. It's not even funny ... He's gonna win big!" said Ingrid Mueller, a demonstrator.