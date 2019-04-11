WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday after they were invited into the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

Scotland Yard said in a statement that Assange was "arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station. This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act."

In Washington, the US Department of Justice accused Assange with conspiring with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer at the Pentagon. The charge was announced after Assange was taken into custody.

His lawyer said Assange would fight extradition to the US.

The WikiLeaks founder sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, after he was released on bail while facing extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations.

The accusations have since been dropped but he was still wanted for jumping bail.

He appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where District Judge Michael Snow wasted no time in finding him guilty of breaching his bail conditions, flatly rejecting his assertion that he had not had a fair hearing and had a reasonable excuse for not appearing.

"Mr Assange's behaviour is that of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interests," Snow said. "He hasn't come close to establishing 'reasonable excuse.'"

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said his country acted within its sovereign rights when it decided to withdraw Assange's diplomatic asylum.

Moreno said, "Ecuador has decided with sovereign rights to withdraw the diplomatic asylum to Julian Assange for repeatedly violating international conventions and the protocol of cohabitation."

Foreign Minister Jose Valencia described to lawmakers on Thursday what began as erratic behaviour by Assange — roller skating and playing soccer in embassy hallways and listening to loud music at all hours — evolved in recent months into aggressive behaviour toward embassy staff.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from London.

Trump claims cluelessness about WikiLeaks

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that "I know nothing about WikiLeaks" - a stark contrast to how candidate Trump showered praise on Assange's hacking organisation night after night during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"It's not my thing. I know there is something having to do with Julian Assange. I've been seeing what's happened with Assange and that will be a determination, I would imagine, mostly by the attorney general, who's doing an excellent job.

So, he'll be making a determination. I know nothing really about him," Trump said at the White House on Thursday.

"It's not my deal in life."

All told, Trump extolled WikiLeaks more than 100 times, and a poster of Assange hung backstage at the Republican's debate war room.