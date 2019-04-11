In his book 1984, George Orwell says: “He who controls the past, controls the future; and he who controls the present, controls the past.”

When seeking a balanced glimpse into the history of Islam in Africa, the journey is enlightening. This is especially true when researching areas like Mali and Nigeria – both of whom hosted two of the most glorious African Islamic empires in the history of the world: that of Mansa Musa (14th and 15th centuries) and the Sokoto Caliphate of Uthman don Fadio (19th century).

Documents recovered in Timbuktu show that it was through these men that the light of Islamic law, literature, the sciences and exploration spread throughout the continent, and under whom other religions were not only respected but protected.

African Islamic history is re-emerging

Despite some concerted attempts to prevent it from doing so, the history of Islam in Africa is re-emerging and forcing us to reconsider current Eurocentric history.

Two huge maritime voyages of the Malian Empire under the command of the explorer king Mansa Abubakari II, who succeeded Mansa Musa, and is said to have landed in the Americas 181 years before Columbus. This explains the fascinating accounts of the Muslim roots of Afro-Caribbean slaves, and also the shadows of Islam in the early blues.

Recent academic research in the US has found that Islam formed a pivotal force in both the shaping of early American law and in the calls to end slavery there.

But Mali is also a key focus in the West’s ‘War on Terror’. Caught amidst this terrible conflict are the documents and knowledge that bear testimony to this glorious past: in Timbuktu.

French colonisation and the Tuareg resistance

A closer look at the roots of the current conflict cannot ignore the nation’s northern populations, especially the Tuareg people, nomadic Berbers who adopted Islam in the 7th century and took the religion throughout north Africa.

When the French colonised the region at the turn of the 19thcentury, Tuareg Muslims mounted fierce resistance, winning some decisive battles, but in the end, had to accept the superiority of France’s weaponry.

The dismemberment of the territory under France, and the introduction of foreign governance and economic systems, together with desertification in the north, reduced people to extreme poverty and ethnic conflict that simmers to this day.

This conflict, since 9/11, has been framed within a ‘War on Terror’ narrative. The Tuareg uprisings, however, are not purely an “Islamist” problem, as so-called experts have characterised it. Anti-government and anti-French sentiment is not the sole purview of the Muslims – rather it extends to other ethnic groups in the economically crippled north and is grounded in valid grievances.

According to the World Bank, almost 44 percent of Malians live below the poverty line, which is a travesty considering the abundant natural resources of the region.

A war driven by global consumerism