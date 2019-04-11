On April 9, just two days before start of parliamentary elections in India, suspected far-left guerrillas killed a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his four guards in the eastern Chhattisgarh province.

The roadside bomb attack on Bheema Mandavi, the state legislator, was carried out by Naxalite rebels who have waged a decades-old insurgency against the Indian state.

Between 2010 and now, more than 4,400 people, including civilians, have been killed in the conflict that affects several states from central to northeastern India.

Also known as the Maoists, the Naxalites seek to overthrow the government in a peasant-led revolution and have called for a boycott of the ongoing Indian elections.

The latest attack came just days after security forces killed four rebels in volatile Bastar, a mineral-rich region in Chhattisgarh.

Successive governments have struggled to deal with the insurgency that started in 1967 as an uprising of poor sharecroppers against local landlords in a small village called Naxalbari.

Old grievances, new reality

The Naxalites draw support from 104 million members of India’s scheduled tribes, which are spread across the forested and hilly regions.

The tribes, which account for around nine percent of country’s population, have suffered under India’s rigid caste-based system.

“These are the communities which were previously known as untouchables. They lack basic necessities like education and health, were even barred from owning land at one time,” says Dr Krishna Vadlamannati, an international relations expert at University College Dublin.

The absence of government institutions in the worst-affected districts, such as Bastar and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra state, has allowed rebels to step in and fill the vacuum, he told TRT World.

“In some of these places it takes years to have a court verdict. The Naxals have introduced a rough and tough judiciary system of their own that delivers quick justice,” he explained.

Despite impressive economic growth, New Delhi has long ignored the basic needs of the tribes so much so that even essential data on child mortality among them is unavailable, a panel of experts found in a 2013 report.

Much of India’s minerals, including coal and iron ore, are located in the areas inhabited by the tribes, which often suffer disproportionately when the government gives mining leases to private companies.

For instance, most of country’s coal reserves are found in Chhattisgarh and neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha states — all of which continue to see a Naxalite insurgency.

Between 1951-1990, almost 40 percent of the 21 million people displaced for the construction of dams, mines and industries belonged to the scheduled tribes.