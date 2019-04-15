WORLD
4 MIN READ
Le Pen drops ‘Frexit’ in favour of an ‘EU of the far-right’
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen no longer wants to leave the EU and is now working towards closer ties with the European far-right.
Le Pen drops ‘Frexit’ in favour of an ‘EU of the far-right’
Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini (R), French far-right leader Marine Le Pen (C) and Austrian far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache give a thumbs up at the end of the "Europe of Nations and Freedom" meeting in Milan, January 28, 2016. / Reuters
April 15, 2019

Marine Le Pen has asserted that neither she nor her party want France's withdrawal from the eurozone. 

Speaking at a gathering of her supporters on Saturday ahead of the European elections, the National Rally (RN) leader said that her platform would now “look to change the EU from within”. 

The far-right leader has seemingly paid close attention to the ongoing fiasco across the English channel and decided her ends are better served without leaving the pan-European bloc.

But it’s not just the fears that Brexit has highlighted but also the possibilities of what can be achieved if the far-right across Europe works more closely together.

Nationalists, Eurosceptics, and far-right parties are increasing their voter base all across Europe

The former French presidential candidate wants these parties to join forces in the European Parliament as part of one single "powerful [parliamentary] group". 

Who’s coming together?

She even spoke of a "fusion" of three factions: the Europe of Nations and Freedom bloc, where Le Pen's party, the Italian Lega and the Austrian FPO have worked together, and the European Conservatives and Reformers, currently dominated by the British Conservative party and Poland’s governing party Law and Justice [PiS). Such a grouping would also include the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy bloc, which includes Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), Britain’s UKIP and the Five Star movement in Italy.

No RN representative was present in Milan last Monday when Lega boss Matteo Salvini declared a new alliance with the AfD, representatives of the Danish People's Party, and Finland’s Party of Finland. Their presence was not necessary, says Le Pen: "Salvini was our spokesman". She does not see any conflict with the Italians over the treatment of refugees. "We have the same attitude on immigration: We want to stop it." 

Recommended

But it’s not all plain sailing, especially with regard to the Russian question.

Poland’s Law and Justice Party [PiS] is uncomfortable with the Russia-friendly sentiments of many right-wing populists with even French leader Le Pen admitting: "It gets complicated with the Poles.”

Le Pen is also on a different page to the German AfD when it comes to her demand to end the independence of the European Central Bank and her opposition to current free trade regulations. 

“We all reject the EU imposing a single model on us,” Le Pen said

Will Le Pen’s party guarantee another victory in the EP elections?

Under its former name, Front National, RN won 24.86 percent of the vote in the last European parliamentary elections. Recent polls, however, suggest that the RN might not win as many votes as Emmanuel Macron’s party La Republique En Marche party.

Le Pen has conceded that for the time being pro-EU parties are likely to dominate European politics. Nevertheless, she predicts a "total reorientation of politics". 

"It's not just mathematics, it's pressure, it's influence,” she said.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon