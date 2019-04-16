Bastar is a constituency in central India's Chhattisgarh state with majority adivasis - indigenous communities. On April 11, although close to 60 percent of them voted, the disgruntlement with the Indian state is palpable.

“It doesn't matter who we vote to power, no one cares for us anyway,” said Sodhi Dula of Bhejji village in the Sukma district of central India.

The village of about 50 households has close to 200 people of voting age. However, no one is registered to vote. The modern Indian state with Western ideas of democracy is not what the Adivasis, as the indigenous people are called, relate to. They have traditional administrative units. However, the main reason why Indian democracy has not reached the remote villages of central Indian forests is the intractable violence.

While close to 900 million people (almost the entire population of Europe) will vote in the Indian general elections for five weeks between April 11 and May 19, for many Adivasis, it is literally the Wild West

For over 30 years now, central India has seen varying degrees of violence in a battle between extremist left-wing armed groups - commonly referred to as the Maoists - and the Indian armed forces. The rebels want a violent overthrow of the Indian government, which they claim is discriminatory to the indigenous peoples who inhabit the dense forests.

Currently, the states that house the highest number of districts with left-wing extremism are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Orissa. The Bastar region of south Chhattisgarh is considered to be the bastion of the rebels - kind of their headquarters.

Between 2010 and 2019, close to 2,000 civilians, security personnel and rebels have been killed in Chhattisgarh. Instances of extrajudicial killings is commonplace, sexual assault of the local women by security forces has drawn much flak and violence has been internalised in the region.

A new page was turned in this battle in December 2018, when the opposition Congress Party was elected to the state legislature of Chhattisgarh. They ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had ruled the state continuously since its creation in 2000 and still holds power at the Centre.

However, the state of affairs seems unchanged.

On February 4, one unarmed woman was shot at and another injured in Godelguda village of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. On February 7, 10 young boys and girls were gunned down in Bijapur district. And on March 8, a young boy was killed in an IED blast in Sukma, due to police negligence.

Violence from the Maoists has not abated. On April 10, a BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel providing him security were killed in a bomb blast when they were returning from campaigning in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. In March, a civilian vehicle blew up by an IED blast injuring nine members of the same family in Bijapur district. Both bombs were planted by the Maoists.

At any given point in time, 50,000 forces are present across in Chhattisgarh, including paramilitary and police. An additional 10,000 paramilitary personnel have also been deployed for the elections.

Since the Maoists are mostly Adivasis from the villages, the residents of this region are mostly fearful of security forces who they see as agents of the Indian State.

Take for instance the shooting at Godelguda.

Two women were collecting forest produce about 100 metres from the village. Podiyam Sukki and Kalmu Devi were shot at by a group of policemen who were approaching the village. The police later claimed that they were members of the Maoist groups. While Sukki died, Devi was gravely injured. After undergoing weeks of treatment in a local hospital, Devi spoke at length about what happened that day. “We are not Maoist,” said Devi. “We have families in the village. We just want to earn our meagre living and lead a peaceful life,” she said.

At the exact location of the alleged extrajudicial killing, called the “encounter”, Devi began to explain how the incident occurred. She pointed into the distance not more than 200 metres from the bunch of trees where the women were. “They shot at us from there,” she pointed.