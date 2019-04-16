World heritage sites that were lost to disasters
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. / Reuters
April 16, 2019

The fire at Notre Dame de Paris has shocked France, with tributes to the Gothic masterpiece flowing in from around the world.  

But the cathedral, is not only heritage site to have been devastated. Here we look at others that met a similar fate.

National Museum of Brazil (2018)

In September 2018, Brazil's 200-year-old national museum burned down in Rio de Janeiro. 

The blaze, which gutted one of the world's oldest museums, destroyed much of the 20 million piece collection. Recovery efforts since the blaze have been a slow process.

According to researchers, more than 1,500 pieces  have been recovered. However, according to the museum's website, the building housed thousands of items before the fire, including artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art, and some of the first fossils found in Brazil.

Great Mosque of al-Nuri (2017)

The Great Mosque of al-Nuri was 850-years old when it was destroyed by Daesh terrorists during the Battle of Mosul in 2017.

The mosque, famous for its leaning minaret was captured by the militants in 2014.

Umayyad Mosque (2012-2013)

The minaret and the covered markets that surrounded the Ummayad mosque were destroyed in battles between the Syrian army and rebel fighters in 2012 and 2013, but despite great damage, much of the mosque has survived.

The Bell Tower of the Novodevichy Monastery Moscow (2015)

One of Russia’s tallest bell towers and most famous convents was damaged by fire in 2015. The Novodevichy Convent, is on list of the UNESCO world heritage sites, and was saved from extensive damage by firefighters, who got it under control in a short amount time.

La Fenice Opera House (1996)

La Fenice has burned down a number of times, most recently in 1996. It was rebuilt and re-opened in 2004.

Windsor Castle (1992)

Windsor Castle, which was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th Century, survived centuries of England’s often bloody history and World War Two unscathed. But a fire broke out in Queen Victoria’s private chapel in 1992. 

A spotlight might have set a curtain alight. Luckily, many areas had already been emptied of treasures to allow electrical wiring. Paintings by Van Dyck, Rubens and Gainsborough, Sèvres porcelain and ancient books were rushed to safety.

SOURCE:TRT World
