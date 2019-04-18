The fire that swept through the centuries old-Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is a poignant example of the bonds between sacred architecture and local inhabitants, national identity, and global patrimony.

The Notre Dame fire serves as an occasion to remember the disasters that befell similar religious structures in Iraq and Syria in recent years: Samarra’s al-Askari shrine in 2006, Mosul’s shrine housing Prophet Jonas and the Al Nuri Mosque, destroyed in 2014 and 2017 respectively, and Aleppo’s Umayyad mosque, whose signature minaret was demolished in 2013, to the numerous Yezidi shrines that were obliterated after 2014.

Disasters, whether accidental or deliberate, resulting in the destruction or damage of these monuments serve as a reminder that these are not static structures of stone and mortar, but spaces that are alive. They are embedded in the urban and rural religious fabric of these communities, sentimental to the local, yet part of a global heritage as well.

Mourning of structures

The conflagration that swept through Notre Dame invoked comparisons to both deliberate and accidental infernos that struck secular structures, ranging from the World Trade Center to Grenfell Tower in London, to the National Museum of Brazil.

The Notre Dame fire, however, served as a reminder of the frailty of revered architecture as well. For example, the Paris disaster helped galvanise donations for three historically Black churches in Louisiana that were destroyed by an arsonist.

In this vein, the destruction and efforts to rebuild destroyed sacred architecture in Iraq and Syria serves as a poignant reminder and perhaps inspiration of resilience. They show that Parisians are not alone in their loss and that the people of Mosul and Aleppo share a common pain and show a collective will to rebuild.

The Scarred architecture of Iraq and Syria

The shrine in Samarra housing the bodies of Imam Ali al Hadi and Hassan al Askari dates back to 944. In 2006, a bomb brought down most of the structure, followed by a second attack in 2007 that brought down its minarets.

The attack sparked a sectarian civil war in Iraq that raged from 2006 to 2008. UNESCO aided in the reconstruction effort, and the construction crew included both Shias and Sunnis from Samarra. The shrine was reinvented as a symbol of sectarian reconciliation in the divided city, today bringing in thousands of Shia pilgrims and reinvigorating the economy of the predominantly Arab Sunni city.