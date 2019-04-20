A comedian who is the front-runner in Ukraine's presidential race and the incumbent fighting to retain his job traded accusations in a debate at a sports stadium Friday, just two days before the election.

President Petro Poroshenko, who is trailing in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff, accused his rival, 41-year-old comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, of lacking the political experience needed to keep Ukraine on its pro-Western course and resist Russia's attempts to draw the country back into its orbit.

While Poroshenko charged that his rival lacks a clear program, Zelenskiy shot back, calling the president "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Zelenskiy, who is widely popular for playing a Ukrainian president fighting corruption in a popular TV sitcom, held the Ukrainian leader responsible for the nation's economic woes and endemic corruption. He insisted that he would continue pushing Ukraine to further integrate into the West.

The debate was watched by some 60,000 people who packed the nation's largest sports arena in Kiev, backing their candidates with enthusiastic chants or booing their opponents.

TRT World's Francis Collins reports.

Zelenskiy tried to put Poroshenko on the defensive, showering the billionaire candy tycoon-turned-president with questions about his business assets and associates of his who have been accused of corruption.

The actor said he voted for Poroshenko five years ago but later realized that "I made a mistake, we made a mistake."

"Could we imagine back then that a new way of life would in fact be a fight for survival?" Zelenskiy said, referring to the country's sharp plunge in living standards since the 2014 vote.

"I'm not a politician, I'm a simple man who has come to break that system," he said, echoing his sitcom character, a schoolteacher suddenly thrust into the presidential seat.

"I'm the result of your promises and your mistakes."

Poroshenko shot back, arguing that the actor has failed to spell out his program and pointing at his business ties with self-exiled billionaire tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskyi, the president's archrival.