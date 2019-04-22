After a decade-long period of peace, Sri Lanka was jolted on Sunday when a string of suicide bombings targeted churches and hotels in different parts of the country.

The government says a little-known group called National Thowheed Jamath could be behind the coordinated attacks, which left more than 290 people dead.

“This has nothing to do with local issues in Sri Lanka. It’s a result of Daesh’s radicalisation,” says Dr Rohan Gunaratna, a professor of security studies at RSIS, a Singapore-based school of international affairs.

The Jamath is seen as a Daesh affiliate, which was able to easily plan and execute the bombings because Sri Lanka no longer focuses on counter terrorism like it did during the civil war, he told TRT World.

According to reports, police on April 11 had an intelligence brief flagging the possibility of a terrorist attack by the same group but authorities did not pursue the leads.

Security hasn’t been a top priority for the law enforcement officials in this tiny island-state of 22 million people since the war between majority Sinhalese and ethnic Tamil separatists ended in 2009, says Gunaratna.

“The government wasn’t vigilant because it’s focused on economic development and tourism. This has been been a huge mistake. Economic growth and political stability need security.”

Sri Lankan forces and Tamil fighters fought a bloody war for three decades, resulting in 100,000 deaths.

The end of the conflict allowed law and policymakers to make rebuilding infrastructure and institutions their main priority.

A new type of terrorism

Muslims, who make up around 10 percent of the population, have lived peacefully, except for small bouts of tensions such as the one last year when Buddhist radicals burnt several Muslim shops and homes.

What could have prompted such brutal bombings on congregations of Christians and tourists, with many women and children among them, has left officials searching for answers.

Sri Lanka’s Minister for Housing and Culture Sajith Premadasa called the Easter Day attacks a “brand new type of terrorism”.

"Since the end of the war in 2009, we have not experienced this type of attack so we are extremely disturbed and concerned about this," he said.