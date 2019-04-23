Afghanistan has been mired in violent conflict my entire life. Yet, more than anything else, Afghans still yearn for peace. While ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US offer hope that one day all Afghans will live in harmony under a unified Afghanistan, I remain wary that the Taliban have not changed.

As a teenage boy, I witnessed the Taliban, with their Toyota pickups, Kalashnikovs, and literal interpretation of Islam, overrun Kabul. The day that happened is still seared into my brain: September 27, 1996.

Early that morning, I dressed in my father’s peraan tunban to see what the disturbance was in Ariana Square, only to be met by a tide of shaken people briskly walking the opposite direction. Many were weeping, others wailing into the air, but every face I saw had gone pale with horror, as everyone fled back to their homes.

When I made it to the square ten minutes later, I was jarred by the dead bodies of the former President of Afghanistan, Dr Najeebullah, and his brother, hanging by their necks.

Dr Najeebullah was the last President of Afghanistan (1987–1992) before the Taliban seized Kabul. When the Taliban took control in 1996, ex-President Najeebullah, for his safety, had been living in the United Nations headquarters in Kabul. But none of that mattered anymore, because now wads of money and cigarettes had been stuffed in the dead ex-President and his brother’s noses, mouths, and ears.

The Kabulis who had remained at Ariana Square that day displayed mixed reactions, as I froze in shock.

Some collapsed to the ground; others threw their arms up and fulminated; still, others covered their mouths and eyes in horror, while the Taliban stood by cheering at the bent and dangling feet of the bodies they had strung up and so brutally left to rot under the rising sun.

This first encounter with the Taliban finally sent me stumbling homeward—broken, horrified, and confused as the rest of the city’s residents.

By the time I entered high school, the Taliban had decreed that only boys could attend. To get to school every day, I had to walk through Ariana Square, forced to recall the bodies I had seen hanging there.

I constantly worried that one day I or someone from my family would be strung up by some of the hundreds of black-cloaked, black-turbaned, bearded and aggressively sanctimonious Taliban who now stood watch at my school, often chiding us in Urdu, the official language of Pakistan. Those years saw the Taliban recruiting more of their ranks across Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan.

The Ariana Hotel across from my school became the Taliban’s base. Currently, it is the Kabul headquarters of the CIA.

One morning, the Taliban kidnapped my father for the high crime of owning a Russian car, a GAZ Volga. In the eyes of the Taliban, my father's beaten-up, grey 1987 Volga resembled a government vehicle.