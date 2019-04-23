Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the Ukrainian presidency with a landslide 73 percent votes, according to official announcements, making a celebrated TV comedian the head of a country that has been dealing with the war imposed on them by Russia and its regional proxies.

The upcoming Orthodox Easter holidays are likely to delay the final results until April 30 however, according to the country's election commission.

So how did Ukraine come to the point of electing a comic, a political neophyte to the country's top governing post?

It all started with a TV series called Servant of the People, in which a regular teacher, but also a man with high moral standards, does not accept a bribe and, by accident, becomes the president of Ukraine. This righteous man enters the depraved world of politics, in which leaders are highly corrupt and indifferent to the day-to-day problems faced by Ukrainians. The role resonated with the masses, who are fed up of rampant corruption and deep economic instability.

The man who played the remarkable role of teacher-turned-president was 41-year-old Zelenskiy, whose real life political success has a lot to do with what he told people during his campaign. He was spot-on right from naming his political party after the TV series to highlighting the most compelling issues like corruption and the poor economy. He soon became the voice of the unheard, with the vast majority of Ukrainians frustrated by growing inequality that breeds on corrupt practices in government-run institutions. Zelenskiy's character in the celebrated TV show made all the more sense as he displayed similar anger and resentment against the powerful oligarchs while addressing large crowds at real political events.

What to expect?

“The expectation of him is very high. Even more, I think that a lot of people deep-down voted for him thinking they voted for TV Zelenskiy, so now he has to deliver in real life as the real president of Ukraine,” said Machael Bociurkiw, a global affairs analyst and former spokesman for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Zelenskiy has managed to play it well until now, using his blank political portfolio as his political strength. As an efficient speaker with great stage experience, he steered the dissatisfaction and disappointment of Ukrainians and united them against the powerful elite.

Even suspicions about his links to business oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi, or the latest about him being financially supported by Russians, did not disturb his momentum.

But what kind of leader he will turn out to be? It's hard to predict as of now. But Bociurkiw said Zelenskiy comes across as a leader who is not only "very personable", but also the one who "cares for the people."

Bociurkiw said Zelenskiy's top advisers told him that they would first focus on empowering people and strengthening public institutions. "Those are positive things. However, that are not really things that will affect the pocket of ordinary Ukrainians so again – they have to move very quickly,” he added.

Zelenskiy will inherit several problems and challenges his predecessor could not fix in his tenure. Here are the most pressing issues he'll have to tackle head on.