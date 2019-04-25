WORLD
US-led coalition 'killed 1,600 civilians' in Syria's Raqqa
The coalition's military offensive "directly caused" these killings in 2017 and probably amount to violations of international humanitarian law, says a new joint report by Amnesty International and UK-based monitoring group, Airwars.
In this file photo taken on July 17, 2017, heavy smoke billows following an air strike on the western frontline in Raqqa, during an offensive by the US-backed SDF militants. / AFP Archive
April 25, 2019

The US-backed assault to drive Daesh from its Syrian capital Raqqa in 2017 killed "more than 1,600 civilians," 10 times the toll the coalition itself has acknowledged, Amnesty International and the monitoring group Airwars said on Thursday.

Amnesty and Airwars, a London-based group set up in 2014 to monitor the impact of the US-led campaign against Daesh, spent 18 months researching civilian deaths, including two months on the ground in Raqqa, they said.

"Our conclusive finding after all this is that the US-led coalition's military offensive (US, UK, and French forces) directly caused more than 1,600 civilian deaths in Raqqa," they said in a report.

TRT World 's Alattin Kilic spoke to the survivors.

Call for compensation

They said the cases they had documented probably amounted to violations of international humanitarian law and called for coalition members to create a fund to compensate victims and their families.

The coalition has previously said it takes great care to avoid civilian casualties and that it investigates accusations that it has done so.

Daesh seized Raqqa in early 2014 during its lightning advance through Syria and Iraq in which it built a self-proclaimed caliphate characterised by summary killings of opponents. 

Recommended

Its mass killing and enslavement of minorities were described as genocide by the United Nations.

The group, which controlled a third of both Syria and Iraq in 2014, has since been driven from all the territory it controlled by military campaigns waged by an array of enemies including the Syrian and Iraqi governments, the United States, its European allies and their rivals Russia and Iran.

Massive destruction

Despite no longer controlling territory, it is still seen as a threat to launch attacks around the world.

An international coalition led by Washington has given military support to both the Iraqi government and a Syrian militia, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group dominated by the YPG. 

The YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK, which is designated as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. 

The SDF militants captured Raqqa in October 2017 after a five month offensive backed by US-led air strikes and special forces.

Amnesty said last year that there was evidence coalition air and artillery strikes in Raqqa had broken international law by endangering the lives of civilians, but until now had not given an estimate of the death toll during the battle.

Reuters reporters in Raqqa during and after the campaign said that bombardment had caused massive destruction in the city, laying waste to entire districts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
