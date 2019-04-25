The US-backed assault to drive Daesh from its Syrian capital Raqqa in 2017 killed "more than 1,600 civilians," 10 times the toll the coalition itself has acknowledged, Amnesty International and the monitoring group Airwars said on Thursday.

Amnesty and Airwars, a London-based group set up in 2014 to monitor the impact of the US-led campaign against Daesh, spent 18 months researching civilian deaths, including two months on the ground in Raqqa, they said.

"Our conclusive finding after all this is that the US-led coalition's military offensive (US, UK, and French forces) directly caused more than 1,600 civilian deaths in Raqqa," they said in a report.

TRT World 's Alattin Kilic spoke to the survivors.

Call for compensation

They said the cases they had documented probably amounted to violations of international humanitarian law and called for coalition members to create a fund to compensate victims and their families.

The coalition has previously said it takes great care to avoid civilian casualties and that it investigates accusations that it has done so.

Daesh seized Raqqa in early 2014 during its lightning advance through Syria and Iraq in which it built a self-proclaimed caliphate characterised by summary killings of opponents.