Hundreds of millions of Muslims across the world began fasting on Monday in observance of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with the rest set to follow on Tuesday.

For 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next new moon, practising Muslims will abstain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.

In addition to its spiritual dimension, the month is also a time for families to come together by sharing meals after dusk and before dawn (or iftar and suhoor).

