In mid-March Zimbabwe’s public sector doctors stopped working – the second time in three months – citing a critical shortage of drugs, equipment and consumables in hospitals, a development that they said not only reduced them to the sordid role of merely certifying deaths, but made them complicit in patients’ mortality if they were to continue pretending that all was well.

“As consultants, our hearts bleed because of what is prevailing [in the country’s hospitals] and feel that if we continue pretending we can offer full services, we would be complicit in the deaths of our patients,” the country's senior doctors said in a statement announcing the start of their industrial action.

The disgruntled doctors worked at the country’s five referral hospitals. They said they would only attend to emergency cases, citing poor and inadequate medical supplies. In January, junior doctors went on a 40-day strike over similar concerns. It was the senior doctors who persuaded them to return to work and to allow the government breathing space to fulfil its promises.

The promises included an improvement of the doctors’ monthly salaries from $100 (RTGS$329) as well as improve the supply of hospital consumables in addition to replacing obsolete equipment, some of which is more than 40 years old. The government promised to put $25 million towards the urgent needs of the health sector, but did not bother to meet its side of the bargain, forcing the senior doctors to take up the issue themselves.

At a meeting to address their concerns, the senior doctors gave harrowing stories of the dire situation in the country’s hospitals — from having to clean deep wounds on burnt victims – including children – without first putting them on any pain-killers, to how bandages are washed so that they can be re-used, and to how patients suffer nosocomial infections inside the hospitals where there are no sterilisers, disinfectants and detergents, let alone protective clothing for medical staff who move from one bed to another in the crowded hospitals.

“There is no urgency, there is no priority, people are not listening to us,” said a tearful Dr Azza Mashumba, the head of the Paediatric division at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals at a meeting in mid-March called by Health Minister Obadiah Moyo to avert the strike. “I have written a million lists, I have knocked on a thousand doors, I come to work and I do my very best, but my outputs are stillbirths, my outputs are disabled babies.”

Such were the harrowing accounts given by the doctors, who described how people are dying from treatable diseases at government hospitals owing to the shortage of basic medical equipment, medicines and other accessories.

“We start them [patients] on chemotherapy and in two weeks, the syringes are finished. We interrupt treatment, then we restart and it doesn’t work. What have we done for them? There is no urgency; I am here because I am desperate. I have tried, we have tried, but I feel we are not being heard. We need to move … we are not working,” Mashumba said.

Dr Faith Muchemwa, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon in the burns unit at the same main referral hospital, narrated how nurses are forced to wash used bandages with their bare hands so that they can be re-used, putting their health and those of the patients at grave risk.

“At the burns unit, there are no basic sundries and medicines. We have no bandages; they wash bandages and hang them in the bathroom and reuse. Obviously, they are not sterile. We have seen so many infections in the burns unit,” said Muchemwa.

“The health personnel have no protective gear to prevent cross infections. This is despite the fact that we are dealing with open wounds and pus. Patients are dying more than ever because we are operating once every two weeks,” a despondent Muchemwa added.

The senior doctors highlighted that the persistent shortage of basic essential drugs, equipment and sundries – one of the major grievances that had culminated in the junior doctors’ strike – remained unaddressed.

“As consultants who were and are concerned with return to normalcy, we stepped in and persuaded the junior doctors to return to work in good faith that our parent ministry would improve the supply of the basic consumables,” the doctors said in their statement. “However, the situation with regards to medical consumables and equipment is now even worse than it was in December 2018.”