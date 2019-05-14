Istanbul, Tarlabasi - “Tarlabasi is the most lonely and forgotten place on earth,” says Eyup Omer Bal sipping his post-iftar tea.

Nestled in the heart of Istanbul and a stone's throw from Taksim and Cihangir, some of the cities most prime locations, the Tarlabasi neighbourhood, a sub-province of Beyoglu municipality, is the black sheep, known for its gritty atmosphere and gentrification.

Even Google street view has avoided mapping out this historic but now rundown area which has become a transitory home for migrants both within and outside of Turkey.

If you step off from Istiklal street, Istanbul’s premier shopping street crossing into Tarlabasi Boulevard and enter one of its narrow, sloping alleyways the hustle bustle of international tourists and capital gives way to an altogether different and less material atmosphere.

To outsiders, it can appear like entering another world as the lights of Taksim fade into the long shadows and mazes that are the streets of Tarlabasi (TAR-la-BASHI). The wash-lined streets full of ageing homes and architectural facades that allude to its more prosperous past in the late 19th century is now more pixelated, with peeling paint, crumbling decor and the heavy musty smell of damp buildings.

A poor and struggling mixed community of Turks, Gypsies, Arabs, Kurds, Pakistanis, Afghans and Africans, Tarlabasi has become a springboard for communities in search of a better life.

For many of the people that move to Tarlabasi from within Turkey, it’s the first stop to settle in Istanbul and move to a better area. For those migrating from outside of Turkey, it is one more stop in their journey to Europe, but many end up calling Tarlabasi their home.

The diversity gives the area a complex but rich tapestry of cultural and ethnic identities, which also cohabit uneasily with each other as the different communities jostle for space in often difficult circumstances.

Eyup Omer Bal and his older brother Kadir started the Tarlabasi Solidarity Group with some friends more than 10 years ago to help the struggling community of migrants and locals.

“People know Nautilus, Capitol, Istiklal street and Taksim,” says Eyup Omar Bal, listing Istanbul's well-known shopping centres. “They know the famous places; they don’t even know about Tarlabasi, this is a forgotten place. So this is the place to start helping people,” Bal tells TRT World.

“When we come to Tarlabasi in the beginning, we noticed there are many African communities in need, and initially we collected some money to help them,” says Bal.

The nascent organisation embedded itself within the Tarlabasi community and soon found that many migrants who knew little if any Turkish struggled to understand how to access health care. It now boasts of more than 300 volunteers including doctors, teachers, lawyers and students.

“Migrant communities contact us when they have a problem with their landlord, with other locals. You know Tarlabasi can be a dangerous place especially if you are new people,” adds Bal.

The Tarlabasi Solidarity Group’s extensive network of volunteers can provide advice and emergency assistance and advice to Tarlabasi migrant communities free of charge at short notice.

“Ten years ago local people did not want the African communities to stay. However, that was 10 years ago, now people have gotten used to these new faces; mentalities have changed.”

That sense of community is one of many services the Tarlabasi Solidarity Group provides locally, another of which is the weekly iftar – the post-fasting meal of Muslims during the month of Ramadan – it has been providing for 10 years now.