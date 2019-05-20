Austria is heading to the polls for the second time in two years in September after a German newspaper leaked a video showing members of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), the government’s junior coalition partner, discussing offering government contracts to a Russian business figure.

The country’s coalition government was formed in October 2017, after elections in which the centre-right Austrian People’s Party (OVP) received 31 percent of the vote and the far-right Freedom Party received 26 percent.

The coalition paved the way for OVP leader, Sebastian Kurz, to become Austria’s youngest ever Chancellor.

Despite criticism from within the party and across Europe, 32-year-old Kurz agreed to join hands with the FPO, a party known for its anti-Muslim sentiments and links to the white nationalist identitarian movement in Austria.

1. What is the latest controversy about?

On Friday May 17, the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and the weekly newspaper Der Spiegel, published extracts of a six-hour, covertly filmed video purportedly showing FPO Leader Heinz-Christian Strache and Parliamentary Chair Johann Gudenus offering government contracts to a Russian woman who appeared to be interested in investing large amounts of money in Austria.

The woman introduces herself as the niece of a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, German-language newspapers have questioned whether the woman was a plant.

The video was recorded in July 2017 on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza, weeks before the Austrian parliamentary elections in 2017.

2. What happens in the video?

Only a few excerpts are available so far but in what has been published Strache offers the woman privileged access to contracts should the FPO enter government.

The FPO leader said that the Austrian construction company Strabag would not receive any more orders from the state, if the FPO was elected. Instead, the tenders would be awarded to the Russian woman’s firm at an ‘overprice’.

Other issues discussed, included the prospect of state gambling licenses and Strache talking about his plan to “design” the Austrian media system to be similar to that set up by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.