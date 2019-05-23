Far-right populism and Euroscepticism

Since the last European election in 2014 there has been a sharp rise in populist and far-right movements across the continent. These movements have enjoyed success at the ballot box in Italy, Finland, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Austria, Germany, and the UK, among others.

In recent years, France’s National Rally (formerly the National Front) leader, Marine Le Pen has made it to the final round of the presidential elections, and the populist Northern League and Five Star Movement parties have formed a coalition government in Italy.

In the run-up to the 2019 election, far-right groups are looking at new ways of cooperation to increase their influence across Europe.

Last month Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Northern League party, met with like-minded leaders from across Europe in Milan. They called for a united far-right movement with the next European Parliament.

Brexit

In a major concession, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered UK lawmakers the chance to vote on whether to hold a new referendum on the country’s membership in the European Union, but only if they back her Brexit agreement, which has already been rejected three times.

May made the offer as part of attempts to persuade Parliament to back a divorce agreement that will allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion. She plans to ask the House of Commons to vote in early June on a withdrawal agreement bill, in what she called a “last chance” to seal a Brexit deal.

Having voted to leave the EU in a seismic referendum in 2016, Britain was originally meant to depart on March 29 and therefore not take part in these elections.

But its MPs have not been able to agree on a divorce deal and Britain now finds itself in the situation of electing lawmakers to an institution it is planning to leave.

The Brexit Party, formed only this year by Eurosceptic figurehead Nigel Farage, is leading the latest British opinion polls by a solid margin.