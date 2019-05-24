As the Trump administration increases its incendiary rhetoric against Iran, and deploys troops and military resources to the Persian Gulf, Tehran has given no indication that it will back down in the face of Washington’s threats.

American forces have been deployed to confront threats picked up by US intelligence agencies, according to the US, but Tehran has repeatedly said that it does not want war with the US.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," Trump threatened on May 19 on Twitter. "Never threaten the United States again!" the president wrote.

Under the influence of John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, the US has taken a hardline hawkish stance against Iran.

However, Iran has proved a solid match for the Trump administration when it comes to tough talking.

Inside Iran, the country’s religious leadership, which has long bashed the US as the Great Satan and Israel as the Little Satan, has increased its anti-American rhetoric.

"You young people should be assured that you will witness the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American civilization, and the demise of Israel," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, said on Wednesday.

Experts warn that Iran, with a population of more than 80 million people and a powerful army with proxies dotted across the Middle East is not Iraq.

When the US invaded Iraq, they were attacking a country with a fraction of Iran’s population and bitterly divided along sectarian lines.

And even then Iraq was no cake walk for the Americans. The US lost more than 4,000 soldiers after the 2003 invasion, as Sunni and Shia groups battled the occupation force.