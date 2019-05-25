Thousands of people attended the funeral of Kashmiri militant Zakir Musa on Friday. Videos circulated on social media showed a mass of humans bracing rain and chanting slogans. Some held up the dreaded black flag of the terror group Daesh.

After he was killed in a gunfight with a special unit of Indian police in the restive Kashmir region on May 23, newspapers around the world called him the country’s most wanted militant. But was he really that dangerous?

“He was perhaps the loneliest militant in Kashmir,” says Dr Bibhu Prasad Routray, a Goa-based security expert. “He was insignificant. Maybe he had a band of five or six followers. But he has no attacks on security forces to his credit.”

Musa, whose real name is Zakir Rashid, rose to prominence in 2016 after he replaced Burhan Wani as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the valley’s most effective rebel organisations.

Wani was killed by the Indian troops and his death sparked protests that left 100 people dead in the following months.

Soon after taking charge, Musa began threatening Kashmiri resistance leaders for pursuing a secular struggle rather than what he saw a fight to enforce Islamic Sharia law in the region.

In online videos and messages, he even criticised Pakistan, which has long been accused of backing rebel groups fighting the Indian rule over Muslim-majority Kashmir.

“Whenever we are fighting with a gun or throwing rocks, this should not be for nationalism but for Islam,” he said in one video.

After being expelled from the Hizb, which sees itself as a pro-Pakistan nationalist movement, he launched Al Qaeda’s local chapter in Kashmir and called it Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

“The actual tenure of a militant in Kashmir is not more than one to two years,” says Routray. “Zakir Musa lived for six years because he was indirectly serving a purpose for Indian state by his statements against Pakistan.”

The boy who played carrom

Born in 1994, Musa came from a relatively well-to-do family. As a young boy, he represented Kashmir in inter-state carrom board championships.