On June 3 every year, Christian pilgrims across East Africa and beyond complete their journey to Namugongo, a suburb in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, to pay their respects to long-dead Christian converts who suffered public execution at the hands of Kabaka (King) Mwanga II of Buganda (1868-1903).

The story of the Uganda Martyrs is well known, and for readers it is often the victor’s version of the story that is within reach. The government of Uganda, local and international media continue to cash in on the tragedy of the martyrs and the teenage king that ordered their execution.

It is however the aftermath of the actions of a young king caught up in a tri-religious struggle between Catholics, Protestants and Muslims at the height of a growing British occupation, that has provided a convenient box on which a broad spectrum of political, cultural, and religious contestations are claimed, including the curious absence of female martyrs.

One such front is in the retelling of colonial struggles, resistance and revolutions in schools since independence, aimed at instilling an anti-colonial mindset in young Ugandans. The ambiguously narrated story of the martyrs occasions a quiet admiration for Mwanga despite the sweeping guilty conscience associated with the young monarch’s approach. Subsequently, political entrepreneurs have continued to benefit from the tragedy of the martyrs by constantly shifting their narratives.

A century later, on Martyr’s Day 1986, President Yoweri Museveni, who had recently seized power, pounced on the martyrs’ tragedy for political gain. He portrayed the martyrs as symbols of self-sacrifice likening them to his victorious National Resistance Movement fighters while Mwanga was likened to rival dictator, Milton Obote, whom he had been fighting.

More recently, in a bizarre subversion of the colonial resistance narrative, Museveni argued that Uganda should honour the martyrs in an effort to resist ‘gay-friendly’, neo-colonial influences from ‘abroad’. For those not aware, part of the British campaign against Mwanga included publically smearing his character and accusing him of homosexuality, at the time a crime and grave offence in British society. That aside, Museveni went on to sign a controversial ‘Gay Bill’, clearly a populist gambit aimed at inviting support from Ugandans wrapped up in the moral panic over homosexuality that swept the country in the early 2010s. Later, the bill was luckily annulled as unconstitutional.

He is likely to fall back on this politically convenient trope especially now when he is beleaguered by a growing opposition threat led by musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine.

It is not surprising that in the week before the 2019 Martyrs’ Day commemoration, Museveni continues to cash in on the convenient currency of the martyrs. This time he is appealing to Muslims whom he had in an earlier Martyrs’ Day speech associated with Arabs and homosexuality.

A sage tactician, Museveni, mindful of a sizeable Muslim population in central Uganda (where the execution site is located), has been changing tone.