“Children and young people more generally love imaginary super heroes, and I appreciated that these super heroes come to life through them, but I asked myself once, what would a young Somali person need to see, know and learn through a Somali super hero”, says Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh.

A Minnesota based Somali poet, actor and writer, Sheikh is commonly known as Ahmed. He’s now completed what he calls the first Somali comic book written under the pen name M. Hajji Ahmed.

“Growing up I didn’t see many stories that could speak to my experience, and the experiences of other Somalis, so my ambition to enter acting, write poetry and create art in general comes from that,” 25-year-old Ahmed tells TRT World.

“I want to use this medium as a tool not only to entertain young Somali people, but also teach them about our culture, our history and religion and from our perspective which is something that isn’t widely available” he continues.

Ahmed was born in the southern city of Kismayo in the 90s in the midst a violent civil war that ravaged Somalia after Siad Barre’s military dictatorship collapsed in 1991. The country descended into civil war, an experience which had a big impact on him.

“I remember all the violence vividly” he said, “I saw dead bodies, and even recall an encounter between my grandma and a group of armed men, where I overheard her asking them not to kill her in front of the children.”

Kismayo was unsafe, and he moved to South Africa where he lived for the next decade.

“I’ve been an immigrant, in exile basically for as long as I can remember,” he says.

But South Africa wasn’t exactly the safe haven he expected it to be. He moved to the country during a period when the Somali community was being persecuted by locals who would often destroy and loot Somali businesses and murder members of the Somali community.

“I don’t want to paint South Africa with one brush, as this evil place as it will always be home to me, but the government didn’t do enough to protect us.”

He eventually moved to Minnesota, where he pursued acting, taking a role in a Somali film called Siyaasada Maanta (Today’s Politics) at The Southern Theatre. This is where he began developing his ideas for his scripts. The stories in his comics and the characters almost mirror his experiences, and other Somalis who he hopes will be able to relate more to his work.

“I hadn’t really ever seen Somali heroes on TV, Somali action figures and so on. That made me aware of a space where my voice could have an impact and was needed,” he continues. “I drew what I had seen in my life together and told a story.”

He says he always liked comic books growing up as he was much more interested in visual expressions, which eventually persuaded him that the best way to get the attention of young people was to use this medium combined with narratives familiar to Somali people today.

His first comics are set in a fictionalised pre-modern Somalia, and weave in themes that Somalis around the world have become familiar with. Destruction, displacement, war but also the resilient struggle to rebuild and restart life, in the face of all that. The story is centered around Leylo and Bahdoon, two semi-mythical Somali heroes.

“Bahdoon, which literally means the one who was born away from home is one of the protagonists in my comic” says Ahmed. “His kingdom is destroyed, and though he escapes with his companion, a trusted lion, he begins a mission to re-unite and rebuild the world he knew.”

“In this mission, Bahdoon goes from village to village searching out like-minded people to engineer a revolution and put back together his broken kingdom.”