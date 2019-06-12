In Pictures: Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed exhibited in Topkapi Palace
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed exhibited in Topkapi PalaceMuslim Caliphs almost always wanted to keep the holy relics of Prophet Mohammed close to where they ruled. In the end, the Ottoman rulers brought them to Istanbul, where the Turkish government safeguards them in the historic Topkapi Palace.
The main gate of the Privy Room, where Ottoman sultans resided and made decisions on the most important state issues, also hosts the Chamber of the Holy Relics of the Prophet Mohammed. / TRTWorld
June 12, 2019

After the Ottomans became the holders of the caliphate in 1517, defeating the Mamluks and conquering much of the Middle East, they brought most of the Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed from Cairo to Istanbul. 

They have been kept in the Chamber of the Holy Relics inside the Privy Room, which was the sultans’ living quarters for centuries, in Topkapi Palace, the empire’s headquarters. 

Since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, the palace has become a museum, where the Holy Relics are being exhibited to local and foreign tourists. 

Below are photos of some relics located in the Topkapi Palace. 

Recommended

To read more about how Muslim caliphs held the holy relics of the Prophet Mohammed and why Ottoman rulers brought them to Istanbul, click here.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon