US President Donald Trump said on Friday the US was ready to retaliate against Iran for downing an unmanned American surveillance drone, but he cancelled the strikes 10 minutes before they were to be launched after being told 150 people could die.

"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it."

Trump added that those deaths would not be a proportionate response to the downing of an unmanned drone.

"I am in no hurry," he said. "Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!"

UNSC meet

Also on Friday, US envoy for Iran Brian Hook said Iran must meet diplomacy with diplomacy.

''Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force, and Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.''

In reaction to Hook's comments, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said Iran ''responds to diplomacy with diplomacy ... war with firm defence'' in a statement on his Twitter account.

US has, meanwhile, asked the United Nations Security Council to meet on Iran behind closed-doors on Monday, diplomats said.

"We will brief the council on the latest developments with regard to Iran and present further information from our investigation into the recent tanker incidents," the US mission to the UN said in a note to council colleagues, seen by Reuters news agency.

De-escalating tensions?

Trump's tweeted statement was the latest indication that he does not want to escalate the US clash with Tehran. But he didn't rule out future strikes and insisted anew that the US would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

He said US economic sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and more are being added.

After days of harsh words against the United States, Iran also seemed to be tamping down its rhetoric.

Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division, told reporters on Friday that a US spy plane with around 35 crew members was flying close to the unmanned US Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk that was shot down, but that Iran chose not to target the manned aircraft.

Trump abruptly called off preparations for a military strike against Iran over the downing of a US surveillance drone after Iran claimed it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory.

The swift reversal was a reminder of the serious risk of military conflict between the US and Iranian forces as the Trump administration combines a "maximum pressure" campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup of American forces in the region.

As tensions mounted in recent weeks, there have been growing fears that either side could make a dire miscalculation that led to war.

On Friday, Iran said it collected the debris from its territorial waters.

"With the US drone in the region, there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board. This plane also entered our airspace and we could have shot it down, but we did not," Hajizadeh said.

'Now they are Bust'

In a lengthy tweet, Trump defended his stance on Iran amid criticism from Democrats who accuse him of having no strategy.

He said he pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for pledges to rein in its nuclear programme, because the agreement only temporarily blocked Iran from having nuclear weapons.

Trump said the nuclear deal also did not stem Iran's support of militant groups or restrain its ballistic missile programme.

He said his exit from the deal and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran has crippled its economy.

"Now they are Bust!" Trump tweeted and then outlined his reasons for canceling the strikes.

Radar and missile battery in crosshairs

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Trump had approved the strikes Thursday night, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.

According to the official who spoke to The Associated Press, the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the options presented to senior administration officials.